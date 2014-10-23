(Adds comments on pricing, updates stock price)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Oct 23 The chief executive of No. 1
U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that he does
not think mergers of major railroads "make sense" because of the
regulatory hurdles they face and the service issues they create.
"The (service and regulatory challenges) add a whole layer
of concerns for me," the CEO, Jack Koraleski, told analysts in a
conference call after Union Pacific reported a
higher-than-expected third-quarter profit and said it expected a
solid fourth quarter.
"I'm really not a fan (of mergers), I don't think it's a
good solution," Koraleski said.
Canada's No. 2 railroad, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd,
recently made a failed bid for CSX Corp, the No. 3 U.S.
railroad. The CEOs of CSX and Norfolk Southern Corp have made
comments in the past week stressing that past mergers between
large railroads have led to significant service disruptions.
The major U.S. railroads have struggled to cope with demand
this year thanks to a growing economy, a boom in the transport
of oil by rail, plus a record harvest. Against a backdrop of
customer complaints, earlier this month the U.S. Surface
Transportation Board, the top rail regulator, ordered the
largest railroads to provide more detailed weekly reports on
their performance.
Union Pacific on Thursday reported a 23 percent rise in
third quarter earnings per share, of $1.53, from $1.24 in the
same quarter last year. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.52.
Freight revenue rose in all of the railroad's key commodity
groups, with agricultural and industrial products both up 19
percent on the year.
Revenue rose to $6.2 billion, up 11 percent from $5.6
billion in the third quarter of 2013 and beating analyst
expectations of $6.09 billion.
Core pricing at the railroad was up 2.5 percent in the
quarter.
Koraleski told Reuters that the company plans to "stay ahead
of inflation" with pricing moving forward.
He also that in order to catch up with the spike in rail
demand, the railroad will continue to spend 16 percent to 17
percent of its revenue annually on capital investments.
"As revenue rises one can assume that spending will rise
too," Koraleski said. "Our price of entry is reinvestability."
Union Pacific plans to invest $3.9 billion this year in its
network, including on capacity expansion, new locomotives and
crews.
"The reaction to the results should be mildly positive
because the company modestly beat expectations," Cowen & Co.
analyst Jason Seidl wrote in a note to clients. "Additionally,
while investors tend to hold (Union Pacific) to very high
standards, most other carriers reported results in line or just
below consensus."
Union Pacific stock was up 4.1 percent near midday on
Thursday, at $111.29.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by W Simon, Chizu Nomiyama,
Andrea Ricci and Leslie Adler)