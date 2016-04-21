CHICAGO, April 21 Union Pacific Corp on Thursday posted a lower quarterly profit due to falling freight volumes, driven primarily by declines in coal, but the results came in above expectations as the No. 1 U.S. railroad cut costs to match falling demand.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad reported firs-quarter net income of $979 million or $1.16 per share, down nearly 15 percent from $1.15 billion or $1.30 per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.10. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)