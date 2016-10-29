SHANGHAI Oct 29 China's biggest bank card
provider UnionPay said on Saturday it will tighten regulations
over how mainland customers can use its debit and credit cards
to purchase Hong Kong insurance products, potentially
restricting another gateway for capital flight.
Beijing, which has intensified a crackdown on illegal
outflows this year, is concerned that buying overseas insurance
has become a way for Chinese to skirt restrictions on capital
outflows by disguising investment intentions.
UnionPay said in a statement mainland customers were "not
allowed to buy any insurance product (that) includes investment-
related contents" in Hong Kong, but could still purchase "pure"
insurance against accidents, death and illness.
Unionpay, which said it had seen a "significant increase in
overseas insurance transactions via cards issued from mainland
China", added that the rules underlined existing regulations.
In February, China placed transaction limits on the use of
UnionPay cards to buy Hong Kong insurance products.
China has seen accelerated capital outflows over the past
year with a slower economy, concerns over yuan depreciation, and
volatile stock markets prodding the government to plug
overseas investment channels. Regulators have uncovered illegal
capital outflows of $8.43 billion so far this year.
Overseas insurance products can serve as a store of wealth
and as offshore collateral for other potential investments like
property, analysts and insurance sector insiders say.
UnionPay added mainland China customers could not spend much
more than about $5,000 per transaction on overseas insurance
products, reiterating a national policy that came into effect in
March.
On Friday China's foreign exchange regulator told banks to
strengthen checks on foreign exchange transactions to make sure
they were genuine and based on actual needs.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Eric Meijer)