BRIEF- Japan Rental Housing Investments acquires properties for 4.02 bln yen
* Says it acquired three properties for 2.15 billion yen, 1.06 billion yen and 811.5 million yen respectively, on June 1
DUBAI Feb 19 Union Properties : * 2012 net profit 175.8 million dirhams versus loss of 1.57 billion dirhams
year-ago - statement * 2012 revenues 1.64 billion dirhams versus 4.92 billion dirhams year-ago
* Says it acquired three properties for 2.15 billion yen, 1.06 billion yen and 811.5 million yen respectively, on June 1
SHANGHAI, May 31 The banker at the other end of the phone line was furious, recalled Shanghai lawyer Wang Chaoyu. A pile of steel pledged as collateral for a loan of almost $3 million from his bank, China CITIC, had vanished from a warehouse on the outskirts of the city.