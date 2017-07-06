FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
Brazil shareholder urges peers to set higher price for Unipar tender
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 6, 2017 / 3:03 PM / 18 hours ago

Brazil shareholder urges peers to set higher price for Unipar tender

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian investor Luiz Barsi has urged other minority shareholders in Unipar Carbocloro SA to set an asking price for their shares well above a management-led tender to take the Brazilian chemical producer private.

In a Thursday letter to some shareholders seen by Reuters, Barsi said Unipar's plan to buy out minority shareholders for 7.50 reais a share is well below the fair price for the stock. He urged other shareholders to set their asking price for the stock at 30 reais, noting that he is considering buying more Unipar's common shares above current market prices.

Class A preferred shares of Unipar jumped 4.1 percent after the letter was sent. The company's common shares are trading at 9.55 reais in the São Paulo Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Frances Kerry)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.