(Refiles to remove "hold" tag in headline)
MILAN/FRANKFURT Feb 3 Germany's Uniper
has hired Goldman Sachs to sell its stake in a
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Italy, a deal that could
value the whole business at 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion),
three people familiar with the deal told Reuters.
Books have been opened for due diligence on OLT Offshore LNG
Toscana's business and a deal could materialise in the first
half of 2017, the people said, also adding that there was no
guarantee that a sale would take place.
Energy firm Uniper holds a 48.24 percent stake in the OLT
terminal, while Italian utility group Iren owns 49.07
percent. The remaining 2.69 percent stake is held by U.S.-based
shipping group Golar LNG.
Uniper, Goldman Sachs, OLT and Iren declined to comment.
Golar LNG was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.9247 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, Christoph Steitz, Arno Schuetze,
Tom Kaeckenhoff and Alexander Huebner)