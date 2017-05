FRANKFURT Nov 22 Uniper, the power plant and energy trading company spun off by E.ON, is closely examining its gas storage assets, where margins are unsatisfactory, its Chief Financial Officer Christopher Delbrueck said.

Uniper has 8.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas storage capacity in Germany (78 percent), Austria (20 percent) and Britain (2 percent). (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan)