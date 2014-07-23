PRAGUE, July 23 Czech oil processing firm
Unipetrol is not considering selling its Kralupy
refinery to the Czech government, Chief Executive Marek
Switajewski said on Wednesday.
Switajewski reiterated the position of Unipetrol's majority
shareholder, Poland's PKN Orlen, which has said Kralupy
was not for sale after the Czech government showed interest in
the asset in talks about the future of the Czech oil sector
including refineries as well as state-owned oil and oil product
pipelines.
Switajewski declined to comment on the talks, saying the
company typically does not comment on any ongoing discussions
unless some "meaningful" decision is made.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)