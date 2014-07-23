PRAGUE, July 23 Czech oil processing firm Unipetrol is not considering selling its Kralupy refinery to the Czech government, Chief Executive Marek Switajewski said on Wednesday.

Switajewski reiterated the position of Unipetrol's majority shareholder, Poland's PKN Orlen, which has said Kralupy was not for sale after the Czech government showed interest in the asset in talks about the future of the Czech oil sector including refineries as well as state-owned oil and oil product pipelines.

Switajewski declined to comment on the talks, saying the company typically does not comment on any ongoing discussions unless some "meaningful" decision is made. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)