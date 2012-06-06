PRAGUE, June 6 The supervisory board of Czech downstream oil processor Unipetrol appointed Marek Switajewski to the company's board of directors, it said late on Tuesday.

Switajewski, who has worked as chief executive at Unipetrol's subsidiary Ceska Rafinerska, will replace Ivan Ottis on the Unipetrol board and will be responsible for the refinery segment, the company said.

It did not give any reasons for the change.

Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen, posted a larger-than-expected 361 million crown ($17.5 million) net loss in the first quarter, weighed down by weaker margins. ($1 = 20.5873 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by David Holmes)