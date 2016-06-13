(Adds board arguments)

PRAGUE, June 13 The board of Czech oil refiner Unipetrol opposes a call from the company's largest minority shareholder to increase the company's proposed dividend, Unipetrol said on Monday.

Shareholder Paulinino Limited has said Unipetrol could pay a dividend of at least 15 crowns per share for 2015, well above the 5.52 crowns management proposed, given it is debt free and able to borrow to meet investment needs.

After strong profits in 2015, Unipetrol has opted to pay its first dividend since 2007 although the amount was smaller than many investors expected, hitting shares.

Unipetrol said the proposed dividend would allow it to finance ongoing investments, including a new polyethylene unit and repairs to a steam cracker that has been offline since a blast hit it last August.

"Despite a most comprehensive insurance policy in place, returning the damaged steam cracker unit to operation will adversely affect working capital," Unipetrol said.

While the company reported a high net cash position after the first quarter, which Paulinino had referred to in its arguments, it said that would quickly be consumed once the steam cracker and refinery at the site returned to full capacity.

Paulinino said in its May 31 counterproposal that Unipetrol had given preference to the interests of PKN Orlen, its 63 percent owner, at the expense of minority shareholders.