PRAGUE, June 13 The board of Czech oil refiner Unipetrol opposes a call from the company's largest minority shareholder to increase the company's proposed dividend, Unipetrol said on Monday.

Shareholder Paulinino Limited has said Unipetrol could pay a dividend of at least 15 crowns per share for 2015, well above the 5.52 crowns management proposed, given it is debt free and able to borrow to meet investment needs.

After strong profits in 2015, Unipetrol has opted to pay its first dividend since 2007 although the amount was smaller than many investors expected, hitting its shares.

