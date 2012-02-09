PRAGUE Feb 9 Czech downstream oil group
Unipetrol posted a larger-than-expected
3.14 billion crown ($168.09 million) net loss for the fourth
quarter, hurt by weak margins, a shutdown at its main plant and
impairment charges, it said on Thursday.
The market had expected a 1.41 billion crown loss, according
to the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Revenue reached 24.33 billion crowns, above expectations of
24.17 billion and 11 percent up year-on-year, while Unipetrol
showed a loss of 1.78 billion on the level of earning before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
Unipetrol said in January that it expected an operating loss
for the fourth quarter.
In the quarter, it said it booked one-off impairments of
around 1.2 billion crowns in its refinery segment.
($1 = 18.6804 Czech crowns)
