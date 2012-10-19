PRAGUE Oct 19 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol said it expected an operating profit of a couple of hundred million crowns for the third quarter, after a second-quarter loss.

Unipetrol, majority owned by Polish group PKN Orlen , booked a one-off positive EBIT impact of around 200 million crowns ($11 million)in the period.

Foreign exchange developments had a positive impact of about 130 million crowns, offset by losses on other financial instruments, the company said on Friday.

The results were also helped by higher prices for crude oil and refining and petrochemical products.

Unipetrol reported an operating loss of 437 million crowns in the second quarter due to inventory revaluation losses. ($1 = 18.94 Czech crowns)