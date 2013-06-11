PRAGUE, June 11 Czech downstream oil group
Unipetrol plans to invest 19 billion crowns ($976
million) over the next five years mainly in its petrochemical
and power segments under a new company strategy, it said on
Tuesday.
The company is aiming for cumulative earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 25
billion crowns in 2013-2017, it said in a statement.
By 2017, Unipetrol wants to increase the capacity
utilisation of its steam cracker unit by 13 percentage points
and increase sales of petrochemical products by 11 percent, to
1.4 million tonnes.
Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen,
also aims to increase its share in the retail fuel market to 20
percent by 2017 from 14 percent.
($1 = 19.4748 Czech crowns)
