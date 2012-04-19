PRAGUE, April 19 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol expects to post a small first-quarter operating loss as a fall in margins year-on-year outweighed the positive impact of currency moves and operations with CO2 allowances, it said on Thursday.

The company, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen, said it did not book any one-off charges or gains in the first three months of the year.

It said operations with CO2 allowances helped to raise operating profit by roughly 155 million crowns in the first quarter while exchange rate changes provided a 156-million-crown boost.

Unipetrol reported an operating loss of 5.94 billion crowns in the fourth quarter of 2011 due to impairment charges. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Mark Potter)