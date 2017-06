PRAGUE, June 8 Czech downstream oil processor Unipetrol will permanently shut down its urea unit as of January 2013 due to the subsidiary's negative impact on profitability, it said on Friday.

The shutdown is expected to improve the group's operating profit (EBIT) by "a couple of tens of millions of Czech crowns in 2013 with a further positive EBIT impact in the following years," the company said. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)