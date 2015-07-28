PRAGUE, July 28 Czech energy holding EPH and
investment group PPF have submitted a joint bid of about 30
billion crowns ($1.2 billion) for downstream oil company
Unipetrol, Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny said on
Tuesday.
Unipetrol is 63 percent owned by Poland's PKN Orlen
, whose biggest shareholder is the Polish state.
Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper said PKN Orlen would
take until the end of the summer to consider the offer and was
hiring an investment bank. The paper said a decision was
unlikely before Polish parliamentary elections in October.
The companies declined to comment for the newspaper.
Unipetrol's Chief Executive Marek Switajewski told Hospodarske
Noviny he did not know about any offer.
($1 = 24.3700 Czech crowns)
