(Adds details, market capitalisation, company comment)

PRAGUE, July 28 Czech energy holding EPH and investment group PPF have submitted a joint bid of about 30 billion crowns ($1.2 billion) for downstream oil company Unipetrol, Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny said on Tuesday.

Unipetrol is 63 percent owned by Poland's PKN Orlen , whose biggest shareholder is the Polish state.

Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper said PKN Orlen would take until the end of the summer to consider the offer and was hiring an investment bank. The paper said a decision was unlikely before Polish parliamentary elections in October.

PPF declined to comment while EPH could not be immediately reached. Unipetrol and PKN Orlen had no immediate comment. Unipetrol's Chief Executive Marek Switajewski had told Hospodarske Noviny he did not know about any offer.

Unipetrol has seen a turnaround in the past year after posting full-year losses since 2011. It posted a record net profit of 3.3 billion crowns in the second quarter, benefitting from rebounding margins and from taking sole control of the country's only refinery group Ceska Rafinerska.

Its shares have gained 42 percent in the past 12 months and closed at 181.25 crowns on Monday, giving it a market capitalisation of 32.9 billion crowns.

The newspaper said this is EPH's second attempt at a bid for Unipetrol and, if PKN Orlen accepted, the Polish company would earn a 19 billion crown profit after a decade of ownership.

Unipetrol's second biggest shareholder, with a 23.7 percent share, is a group controlled by J&T, which is a co-owner of EPH.

($1 = 24.3700 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by David Clarke and Louise Heavens)