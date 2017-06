PRAGUE Feb 9 Unipetrol, the Czech unit of Poland's PKN Orlen, plans to restart all operations including refining at its Paramo plant in March, Unipetrol board member Ivan Ottis said on Thursday.

Refining at the 20,000 barrel-per-day plant has been halted since December due to low refining margins.

"We suppose...allthe activities will be up," Ottis told reporters. "(Refining) will be back certainly if macro conditions (show) it will be profitable." (Reporting by Jason Hovet)