PRAGUE, July 19 Czech downstream oil group
Unipetrol expects to report a deeper second-quarter
operating loss than in the first quarter due to lower crude oil
prices and lower price quotations of refining and petrochemical
products, it said on Thursday.
Unipetrol reported an operating loss of 51 million crowns in
the first quarter due to weak margins.
It said operations with CO2 allowances likely had a positive
impact on the operating result of approximately 50 million
crowns in the second quarter 2012.
Exchange rate fluctuations had a negative impact of roughly
550 million crowns in the period. However, that effect is
expected to be largely compensated for by gains on other
financial instruments, it said.
Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen,
did not book any significant one-off charges or gains in the
second quarter, it added.
