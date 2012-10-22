* Czech, German refineries stop due to lack of crude
* Low Russian supplies at the heart of problem
* Tanker queue builds at Italian port
By Jason Hovet and Julia Payne
PRAGUE/LONDON, Oct 22 A bottleneck at a major
oil pipeline has led to stoppages at refineries in Germany and
the Czech Republic, further limiting Europe's tight fuel supply
ahead of winter and underpinning diesel prices already near
record highs.
Europe is suffering a supply crunch in gasoil for heating
and diesel due to pre-winter refinery maintenance.
Some refineries are beginning to come out of the maintenance
season, which traders say should allow Europe to rebuild very
thin products stockpiles.
Those hopes suffered a blow on Monday after two refiners
were forced to suspend operations due to a combination of low
supplies from Russia and a lack of capacity on alternative
pipelines, notably the Transalpine (TAL) link.
"It is exacerbating the situation and pushing diesel higher
in an already tight market," said Seth Kleinman, head of energy
research at Citigroup.
Problems for refiners in central Europe started to get worse
earlier in 2012 as Russia drastically reduced supplies to the
Czech Republic, Poland and Germany via the inland Druzhba
pipeline in order to feed its new Baltic port of Ust-Luga.
As a result, the three countries were forced to import more
oil by sea rather than Druzhba.
The Czech Republic began to import much larger volumes of
crude through the TAL, which starts at the port in Trieste,
Italy, and goes through the German town of Ingolstadt before
splitting into two major offshoots, one to Karlsruhe in Germany,
and the other to the Czech Republic.
On Monday, it became evident the TAL pipeline could not meet
the extra demand from all customers.
A spokesman for the Czech state pipeline operator Mero said
the Czech Republic had used up its contracted extra capacity
through the IKL/TAL pipeline and shipments were being cut.
"This situation will probably last till the end of the
year," Mero spokeswoman Radomira Dolezalova said.
The Kralupy refinery in the Czech Republic has been forced
to stop production for around 10 days from Thursday, and has
brought forward maintenance because of a halt in crude supplies
from the pipeline, a spokesman for Czech company Unipetrol
said. The second Czech refinery Litvinov might
follow suit, it said.
The refineries are controlled by Ceska Rafinerska, in which
Unipetrol has a majority stake, with Royal Dutch Shell
and Eni as minority shareholders. Poland's PKN Orlen
has a controlling share in Unipetrol.
Litvinov and Kralupy have annual capacity of 5.1 million
and 3.3 million tonnes, respectively.
PROBLEMS IN GERMANY
In Germany, the Miro refinery in Karlsruhe, Germany's
largest, has also been forced to stop production due to lack of
crude, traders said.
Klaus Maier, in charge of scheduling in the operations
department of the pipeline operator, said that crude supplies to
Karlsruhe from Ingolstadt were suspended for a period over the
weekend Oct. 21-22 due to electrical problems that were now
resolved. This had exacerbated the bottleneck problem.
Miro, with capacity of 310,000 barrels per day, is owned by
a consortium of Phillips 66, Esso, Shell and
BP/Rosneft. <
The refinery has become almost entirely reliant on the
pipeline as it has stopped taking feedstock from the Fos-Lavera
oil hub in Southern France, TAL and trading sources said.
In Italy's Trieste a queue of tankers grew, with around
seven to eight tankers waiting since last week, some for over 10
days, Maier said.
"It's complicated at the moment to discharge any tanker.
Tanks are full and there are too many different types of crude,
that's a big problem" he added.