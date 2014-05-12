PRAGUE May 12 Czech downstream oil company Unipetrol is interested in buying a minority stake in Ceska Rafinerska, the country's sole refiner, general director Marek Switajewski was quoted as saying on Monday.

Hungary's MOL has signed an agreement to buy a 32.45 percent stake in Ceska Rafinerska from Italy's Eni , but Unipetrol has a pre-emption right as it owns the remaining majority of shares.

"We are waiting for their (MOL) offer to buy the stake (in Ceska Rafinerska)," Switajewski said in an interview with business daily Hospodarske Noviny.

"We have a serious interest in the stake," he said. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Mark Potter)