PRAGUE May 12 Czech downstream oil company
Unipetrol is interested in buying a minority stake in
Ceska Rafinerska, the country's sole refiner, general director
Marek Switajewski was quoted as saying on Monday.
Hungary's MOL has signed an agreement to buy a
32.45 percent stake in Ceska Rafinerska from Italy's Eni
, but Unipetrol has a pre-emption right as it owns the
remaining majority of shares.
"We are waiting for their (MOL) offer to buy the stake (in
Ceska Rafinerska)," Switajewski said in an interview with
business daily Hospodarske Noviny.
"We have a serious interest in the stake," he said.
