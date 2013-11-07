PRAGUE Nov 7 Czech downstream oil group
Unipetrol has agreed to buy partner Royal Dutch
Shell's 16.3 percent stake in Ceska Rafinerska for
$27.2 million, boosting its stake in the country's only refinery
to 67.6 percent.
The deal's completion is expected at the beginning of 2014
and will give Unipetrol a stronger say in the operation.
Italy's Eni will be the only other shareholder.
"The transaction brings Unipetrol (to the) 67.5 percent
threshold, allowing significant improvement of the company's
operational management and bringing operational costs savings,"
Unipetrol's Chief Executive Marek Switajewski said.
Ceska Rafinerska runs refineries in Litvinov and Kralupy and
has a total conversion capacity of 8.7 million tons of crude oil
per year.
Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen, is
targeting a return to an operating profit in 2013 but said last
month it would be tough to meet its goals.
Like other European refiners, Unipetrol is facing
overcapacity in the sector that has squeezed its margins to near
zero. Also the Czech economy is just exiting a record long
recession, weighing on demand, and Unipetrol has also had
unexpected production problems this year.
The group is in the early stages of a five-year, nearly $1
billion strategy to invest in plant upgrades and invest in new
projects while integrating deeper its refining and petrochemical
segments.
"The acquisition of Shell's shares (in Ceska Rafinerska)...
improves feedstock security for petrochemical segment
development," Switajewski said.