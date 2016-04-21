* Loss of 25 mln crowns vs 1.995 bln profit yr earlier
* Restart after August 2015 fire delayed by a month
* Refinery product sales up 46 pct on steady output at
Kralupy
(Adds details on losses, insurance, Litvinov turnaround)
PRAGUE, April 21 Czech refiner Unipetrol
reported a first-quarter net loss on Thursday hurt by
an outage at its Litvinov complex where it said the restart of a
damaged steam cracker would have to be postponed by a month
until August.
The 25-million-crown ($1.05 million) loss followed a 1.995
billion crown profit a year earlier as revenue fell 26 percent.
Unipetrol said it expected to restart the steam cracker at
Litvinov in August at 80 percent capacity and have it at full
capacity in October. It was taken off line last August after a
fire.
The company reported a 57 percent fall in petrochemical
product sales while refinery product sales were up 46 percent,
buoyed by steady production at its other refinery, Kralupy.
Unipetrol's earnings were rebounding prior to the fire, and
despite the accident it reported a net profit of 7 billion
crowns in 2015, its best performance since Poland's PKN Orlen
took over the company a decade earlier.
Unipetrol said it expected to recover lost business profits
estimated at 2.9 billion crowns in the first quarter through its
insurance policies. It also aims to recover repair costs of 4
billion crowns and lost business profit in 2015 estimated at 2.4
billion crowns.
Unipetrol reported an operating cashflow of 4.8 billion
crowns at the end of the first quarter, including 1.9 billion
related to advance payments from its insurer.
Unipetrol started regular maintenance at Litvinov in
mid-March, the company said, and is partly re-starting some
operations. However, it said a fire occurred in a vacuum
distillation unit, delaying a full restart.
($1 = 23.9030 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jason
Neely)