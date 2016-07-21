(Adds details on repairs, outage timetables)
PRAGUE, July 21 Czech downstream oil group
Unipetrol reported net profit of 3.1 billion crowns
($126.61 million) in the second quarter, a rise of 4 percent,
propped up by insurance payments for a blast that damaged a
steam cracker unit a year ago.
Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen,
said revenue in the quarter fell 37 percent year-on-year to 20.6
billion crowns due to lower crude oil prices and weaker
petrochemical product sales, hit by limited production because
of outages.
The company said its damaged steam cracker, out of service
since a fire in August 2015, would be restarted at eight out of
10 furnaces at the end of next month and at full capacity in
October.
It said it received insurance payments of 3.9 billion crowns
in the second quarter, helping raise its LIFO earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 893
billion crowns to 4.6 billion crowns.
The group is coming off a year when it posted 7 billion
crowns in profit in 2015, the highest since coming under Polish
ownership a decade ago thanks to growing margins.
It opted to pay its first dividend since 2007, although
minority shareholders pushed for a higher payout given the
company's zero debt position and strong profits.
The company has defended is dividend level, saying it is
building a new 8.5 billion crown polyethylene unit and
completing repairs to the steam cracker.
On Thursday, it said based on June estimates the cost of
repairs would amount to 4.1 billion crowns and lost profit was
at 6.6 billion crowns, adding it expected to recover both
amounts from insurance.
It is also aiming to get its Kralupy refinery, in an
unplanned shutdown since May, back on line in October, with
repairs estimated to cost 400 million crowns.
($1 = 24.4840 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)