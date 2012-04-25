BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
PRAGUE, April 25 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR posted a larger-than-expected 361 million crown ($19.10 million) net loss in the first quarter, weighed down by weaker margins.
The result was wider than the average estimate of an 86 million crown loss seen in a Reuters poll.
Revenue rose 10 percent year-on-year to 25.45 billion crowns, beating estimates.
Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen PKNA.WA, said it aimed for a positive operating result in 2012 and planned capital expenditure of around 2 billion crowns.
($1 = 18.8991 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding