PRAGUE, July 26 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol posted a 598 million crown second-quarter loss, worse than analysts' estimates and widening from the previous quarter due to inventory revaluation losses, it said on Thursday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average a 480 million crown loss in the quarter after a loss of 361 million in the first three months of the year.

Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen, showed a 437 million crown operating loss in the quarter, also wider than expectations. Revenue rose 4.5 percent on the year to 27.1 billion crowns, above expectations. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)