PRAGUE, July 26 Czech downstream oil group
Unipetrol posted a 598 million crown second-quarter
loss, worse than analysts' estimates and widening from the
previous quarter due to inventory revaluation losses, it said on
Thursday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average a 480
million crown loss in the quarter after a loss of 361 million in
the first three months of the year.
Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen,
showed a 437 million crown operating loss in the quarter, also
wider than expectations. Revenue rose 4.5 percent on the year to
27.1 billion crowns, above expectations.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)