PRAGUE Jan 28 Czech downstream oil group
Unipetrol reported a larger-than-expected drop in
fourth-quarter net profit, hit by a one-fifth fall in revenue
after a blast shut down the company's petrochemical production
last year.
Net profit at the company, 63 percent owned by Poland's PKN
Orlen, fell to 182 million crowns ($7.3 million) in the
quarter, from 598 million a year earlier and below the average
estimate of 249 million in a Reuters poll.
Unipetrol reiterated it expected its steam cracker unit back
working at minimum capacity by July 2016 after a blast last
August took it offline. It said it expected to recover 6.7
billion crowns in repair costs, lost profit and other costs
connected to the blast from the insurer.
($1 = 24.8040 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Anand Basu)