BRIEF-Wallstreet Online raises FY 2017 outlook
* SEES FY 2017 TURNOVER: EUR 3,796 THOUSAND, EBIT: EUR 1,045 THOUSAND, EBITDA: EUR 1,198 THOUSAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 9 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged touch-screen technology maker Uni-Pixel Inc with accounting fraud in a court complaint on Wednesday.
Uni-Pixel, based in Santa Clara, California, omitted material details from its accounting statements as part of a scheme to mislead investors about its manufacturing and business prospects, the SEC said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* SEES FY 2017 TURNOVER: EUR 3,796 THOUSAND, EBIT: EUR 1,045 THOUSAND, EBITDA: EUR 1,198 THOUSAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading within bidcorp for first 9 months of financial year 2017 has been positive