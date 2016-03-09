BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp renews normal course issuer bid
March 9 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged touch-screen technology maker Uni-Pixel Inc with accounting fraud in a court complaint on Wednesday.
Uni-Pixel, based in Santa Clara, California, omitted material details from its accounting statements as part of a scheme to mislead investors about its manufacturing and business prospects, the SEC said in a civil complaint filed in a Houston federal court.
The agency also charged Uni-Pixel's former chief executive officer, Reed Killion, and former chief financial officer, Jeffrey Tomz, in the case.
The two officers made "materially misleading" statements and omissions about Uni-Pixel's touch screen manufacturing technologies, including that it had shipped certain products when it had not, the SEC said in the complaint.
Neither a Uni-Pixel spokesman nor Killion nor Tomz could be immediately reached for comment.
