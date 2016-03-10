(Adds comment from Uni-Pixel)
By Suzanne Barlyn
March 9 Technology company Uni-Pixel Inc
will pay $750,000 to settle accounting fraud charges
stemming from a scheme to mislead investors about its production
and sales agreements for a key product, U.S. securities
regulators said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also charged two
former Uni-Pixel executives with fraud stemming from a scheme
between 2012 and 2014 to mislead investors about its
manufacturing and business prospects, the agency said in a civil
complaint filed in a Houston federal court.
Former Uni-Pixel Chief Executive Reed Killion and former
Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Tomz made "materially
misleading" statements and omissions about the Santa Clara,
California-based company's touch screen manufacturing
technologies, the SEC said.
Uni-Pixel did not admit or deny the charges, the SEC said.
Uni-Pixel, in a statement on Wednesday, said it disclosed in
2013 that the SEC had issued subpoenas related to company
agreements. Uni-Pixel no longer makes the product at issue and
managers involved in the SEC case are no longer with the
company.
A lawyer for Killion and Tomz could not be immediately
reached for comment.
The misrepresentations included telling investors that it
had shipped a touchscreen sensor when it had not, the SEC said.
Uni-Pixel's stock price to more than doubled as a result, the
regulator said, allowing Killion and Tomz to sell their
Uni-Pixel shares and make more than $2 million in profits.
Uni-Pixel promoted sales of the touchscreen sensor, saying
it was being produced in high volumes when only a few samples
had been completed, the SEC said.
Killion and Tomz knew Uni-Pixel's statements were false and
that the company was still not capable of mass producing the
sensors, the SEC said.
The SEC also entered into an agreement with former Uni-Pixel
Chairman Bernard Marren, in which the agency could elect to drop
possible charges against him provided that he cooperates with
its investigation. Marren also agreed to a five-year prohibition
from serving as an officer and director, it added.
A lawyer for Marren did not immediately return a call
requesting comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Richard Chang)