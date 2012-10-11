EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MILAN Oct 11 Italian insurer Unipol has appealed against conditions laid down by the competition regulator to give the green light to a planned merger with peer Fondiaria-SAI, two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
The appeal to an Italian administrative court means the procedure for the sale of assets by Unipol is suspended, one of the sources said.
Merging Fondiaria with Unipol would create a company with 32 percent of Italy's non-life insurance market and around 37 percent of its motor insurance business.
To meet competition watchdog demands, Unipol had previously said it was ready to sell policies attracting 1.7 billion euros of annual premiums.
In January Mediobanca crafted a deal for Unipol to save the faltering Fondiaria. The merger is slated to be operative on January 1.
(Reporting By Andrea Mandala)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has