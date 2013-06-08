EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MILAN, June 8 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is interested in buying assets that Italian insurer Unipol must sell as part of a merger with peer Fondiaria-SAI, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.
The paper said Berkshire was eying commercial assets belonging to Milano Assicurazioni, a unit controlled by Fondiaria.
Unipol has been forced by Italy's anti-trust authority to sell portfolio assets with premiums totaling around 1.7 billion euros ($2.2 billion) as part of its rescue of the Fondiaria-SAI group.
The merger, which will create Italy's No. 2 insurer, is expected to close by the end of the year.
Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri said in May there had been 10-15 expressions of interest for the assets, including from Allianz , Axa, Aviva and Zurich.
Insurance accounted for roughly a quarter of Berkshire's revenues in 2012. Buffett's investments are viewed by many investors as a seal of approval from one of the world's most respected businessmen.
Non-binding offers for the Unipol assets are expected next Friday, Il Sole said.
Neither Unipol nor Berkshire Hathaway Inc were immediately available for a comment.
