MILAN Aug 8 BlackRock Inc has bought a
5 percent stake in Unipol, Italian market regulator
Consob said on Wednesday, as the Italian insurer presses ahead
with its plans to merge with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI
.
According to Consob filings, the New-York based investment
firm bought 5.03 percent of Unipol capital on July 30 outside of
the capital increase of the insurer.
Unipol agreed in January to rescue Fondiaria in a complex
deal involving a four-way merger and a series of capital
increases to create Italy's No. 2 insurance group.
As part of the operation Unipol launched a rights issue
worth 1.1 billion euros, some of which was not subscribed.
Newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday the banks
guaranteeing the capital increases in the planned merger would
sound out investors in coming weeks to sell part of unexercised
rights or buy stakes the banks will end up holding.
The newspaper mentioned Blackrock.
The Consob filings also said Norges Bank held a 2 percent
stake in Milano Assicurazioni which is controlled by
Fondiaria.