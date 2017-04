MILAN Feb 18 Italian insurance group Unipol said on Tuesday it offered to swap its existing 2017 bonds for up to 500 million euros ($685.13 million) in new notes which will mature in 2021.

Unipol said the exchange offer will expire on Feb. 26, adding that if holders of less than 500 million euros in the existing bonds choose to participate, the insurer may issue an additional 500 million euros. ($1 = 0.7298 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie)