MILAN May 6 Italian insurer UnipolSai
Assicurazioni has almost doubled its stake in BPER Banca
and is considering a deal to combine the small lender
with Unipol Group's banking unit, La Repubblica reported on
Saturday.
** UnipolSai, part of Unipol Gruppo Finanziario,
is said to have increased its stake in BPER to 9.99 percent from
5.01 percent, the paper said, citing financial sources.
** UnipolSai Chairman Carlo Cimbri, who also serves as the
CEO of Unipol Group, is discussing with the Bank of Italy a
proposal to put a cleaned-up Unipol Banca into BPER and for the
insurer to be allowed to increase its stake in the combined
entity, the paper said.
** Unipol declined to comment. BPER could not immediately be
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Valentina Za; editing by
Alexander Smith)