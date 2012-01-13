MILAN Jan 13 Italian insurer Unipol has set a range of 750 million euros to 1 billion euros for a planned capital increase, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

Unipol has agreed a four-way merger to rescue Fondiaria-SAI , in a deal that will create one of the country's biggest insurers and end the once-powerful Ligresti family's control of the group.

The planned merger would see Unipol taking over Fondiaria's parent company Premafin as a first step, and involve capital increases at Fondiaria-SAI, Premafin and Unipol that could total over 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion). (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Paola Arosio)