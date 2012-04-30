SAN LAZZARO DI SAVENA, Italy, April 30 The chief
executive of Italian insurer Unipol said on Monday an
antitrust suspension of its merger plans with troubled peer
Fondiaria-SAI did not compromise a timetable to carry
out the necessary capital increases by July.
Italy's antitrust body last week suspended the planned
merger of Fondiaria-SAI with Unipol for at least 45 days in
order to investigate potential risks to competition from the
tie-up.
"The suspension does not structurally affect the operation
with capital increases (expected) by July," Unipol CEO Carlo
Cimbri told shareholders at a meeting near Bologna on Monday.
The complex plan to rescue loss-making Fondiaria envisages a
four-way merger which includes Fondiaria's unit Milano
Assicurazioni and its parent company Premafin
, as well as three capital hikes.
The Italian press has speculated about a possible sale of
Milano Assicurazioni to cut the merged group's market share.
"The project envisages the integration of all the companies
involved. We are considering possible sales of activities,
brands and premiums," Cimbri said.
Last week the bank heading the consortium for the planned
capital increases at Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol said the antitrust
probe did not put at risk Fonsai's cash call by June.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)