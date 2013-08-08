BRIEF-U.S. Justice department sentences Deutsche Bank for manipulation of Libor
* Deutsche Bank’s London subsidiary sentenced on Tuesday for manipulation of Libor
MILAN Aug 8 Italy's Unipol is not interested in buying a stake in Banca Carige, Unipol's Chief Executive Carlo Cibri said on Thursday.
"Unipol is not studying any dossier on Banca Carige," said Cimbri.
The CEO also said the group was not looking at any of the insurance assets the troubled lender has put on sale.
"We are not interested and cannot be interested in (buying) non-life insurance," he said, adding Unipol was not looking for any partnership in life insurance business as it is focused on its planned merger with peer Fondiaria.
Italian newspapers recently reported the Carige chairman was in talks with Unipol to convince it to buy a stake in the lender under pressure to strengthen its capital base. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini)
* Deutsche Bank’s London subsidiary sentenced on Tuesday for manipulation of Libor
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds EU draft response)
DUBAI, March 29 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) expects double-digit growth in its project finance business in the Middle East in 2017, driven partly by Saudi Arabia's efforts to reduce its dependence on oil, the bank's co-head in the region Elyas Algaseer said.