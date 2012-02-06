* Mediobanca, others to guarantee rights issue
* Unipol's cooperatives ready to back move
* Shares in Fondiaria-SAI, Unipol soar
MILAN, Feb 6 Italian insurer Unipol
said on Monday up to eight banks had expressed
readiness to be part of the pool that would guarantee a capital
increase needed to finance a planned tie-up with troubled peer
Fondiaria-SAI.
Unipol said it had hired Mediobanca to lead the
consortium that will underwrite rights issues by both Unipol and
Fondiaria, each amounting to 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).
Shares in Fondiaria, Italy's largest motor insurer, closed
up nearly 32 percent on Monday and Unipol rose 30 percent.
Analysts said the underwriting consortium made the outcome
of the twin capital increases more certain, shifting investors'
attention to the potential synergies.
"There's a lot of enthusiasm for this operation, the banks
are less worried about the outcome of big deals such as this
one," a Milan-based trader said.
The eight banks are Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse
, Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley
, Nomura, UBS and possibly UniCredit
.
Unipol's cash call also won the support of cooperative-owned
majority shareholder Finsoe.
Adriano Turrini, the head of the Coop Adriatica cooperative
-- a key investor in Finsoe -- told Reuters he expected Finsoe
to succesfully carry out a capital increase that will pay for
the cash call at Unipol.
The four-way merger plan would not only rescue debt-laden
Fondiaria but, by joining its parent company Premafin
and unit Milano Assicurazioni, would create one of the
country's biggest insurers after Generali.
Fondiaria shares have dropped 74 percent in the last 12
months over concerns about its solvency ratio, which had fallen
below regulatory levels. Kicked out of the Milan blue-chip index
at the end of last year, it has now rebounded strongly,
up 63 percent since Jan. 1.
A Paris-based analyst said foreign players could also be
interested in buying some of the assets a merged group may have
to sell.
Three sources close to the matter said last week that French
insurer Axa eyed some of the assets.
"Italy has short-term growth issues but it's a market of 60
million people, it's a good long-term opportunity," the analyst
added.