MILAN Nov 14 Italian insurer Unipol will be in a position to pay a dividend this year, the chief executive said on Thursday.

"There are no reasons for not believing Unipol Group will be able to remunerate shareholders this year," Carlo Cimbri told analysts, replying to a question on the payment of a dividend in 2013.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)