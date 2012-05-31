ROME May 31 The head of Italy's antitrust body
said on Thursday that insurers Unipol and
Fondiaria-SAI were moving in the right direction to
win regulatory approval to a planned merger.
In January, Unipol agreed a deal to rescue the loss-making
Fondiaria in a four-way merger involving three capital hikes.
But the regulator suspended the plan to investigate potential
competition risks.
"After the suspension, things seem to be moving in the right
direction," antitrust chief Giovanni Pitruzzella told reporters
on the sidelines of a conference.
Unipol has said it is ready to sell one or more brands
belonging to the Fondiaria group in order to obtain a green
light from the competition authority.
Investment bank Mediobanca, which has brokered the
merger, has said it is ready to freeze or sell stakes it would
have in the merged entity given its role as guarantor of capital
increases at the two insurers.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto)