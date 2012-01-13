MILAN Jan 13 Unipol main shareholder Finsoe will take its part in Unipol's capital hike and does not want to have its stake to be overly diluted in the planned merger between Unipol and companies of the Fondiaria-SAI group, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

"Finsoe will make its part in the capital hike (of Unipol) and does not want to be overly diluted (in the group stemming from the merger)," the source said on condition of not being named.

Unipol has signed a non-binding deal to proceed with a four-way merger with peer group Fondiaria-SAI, to create one of the country's leading insurance groups.

The deal foresees Unipol taking over Premafin, which controls Fondiaria, with the resulting group merging with Fondiaria and Milano Assicurazioni. (Reporting By Paola Arosio)