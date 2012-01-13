RPT-Telenor CEO says no plans to sell units in central, eastern Europe
OSLO, June 13 Telenor has no plans to sell any of the companies it owns in central and eastern Europe, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
MILAN Jan 13 Italian insurer Unipol said on Friday it had signed a non-binding letter of intent with the Ligresti family to proceed with plans to merge with Premafin, Fondiaria-SAI and Milano Assicurazioni.
Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's biggest motor insurer, is 35.8 percent owned by Premafin, which in turn is controlled by the Ligresti family. Fondiaria-SAI controls Milano Assicurazioni.
In a statement, Unipol said the plan sees the acquisition of 51.287 percent of Premafin capital followed by a bid on the rest of the shares.
The acquisition price of Premafin shares is 0.3656 euros for an outlay of 76.9 million euros, Unipol said.
The deal is conditional on market regulator Consob exempting Unipol from mandatory bids on Fondiaria-SAI and on Milano Assicurazioni.
On Thursday a source told Reuters Unipol was planning a four-way merger with the Fondiaria-SAI group.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
