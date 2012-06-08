BRIEF-Maiden Holdings reports pricing of $150 mln 6.700 pct non-cumulative preference share offering
MILAN, June 8 Italian insurer Unipol said on Friday it was sticking to conditions set this week for a merger with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI after the latter's main owners rejected a crucial clause for the rescue deal.
Two members of the Ligresti family, which controls Fondiaria through its parent Premafin, said in a statement on Friday they would not accept a clause in the merger plan waiving protection from legal action to former managers at Fondiaria. (Reporting by Valentina Za)
June 8 Two insurance units of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc have agreed to lower their rates and provide more disclosures to settle claims that they overcharged small business owners in California for workers' compensation coverage.