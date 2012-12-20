Taiwan stocks dip; TSMC, Cathay Fin down
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
MILAN Dec 20 Italy's Unipol and the Fondiaria-SAI group have approved terms of a four-way merger that will create the country's second-largest insurer behind Generali, they said on Thursday.
In a joint statement, the two groups said their boards had approved the share swap ratios of a four-way merger which also involves Premafin and Milano Assicurazioni, as well as a business plan for the newly created UnipolSai entity.
Under the terms of the deal, 0.050 ordinary Fondiaria shares will be offered for each Premafin share, 1.497 ordinary Fondiaria shares for each Unipol share, and 0.339 ordinary Fondiaria shares for each Milano Assicurazioni share.
UnipolSai is targeting a 2015 net profit of 815 million euros and a solvency margin of about 180 percent.
The complex deal, brokered by Mediobanca, was agreed back in January to rescue troubled insurer Fondiaria. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
June 2 Brand licensor Marquee Brands LLC is leading a consortium that is preparing a bid for BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, which would allow the U.S. fashion house to exit bankruptcy with a footprint of 15 to 20 stores, people familiar with the matter said.