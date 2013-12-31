BRIEF-Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development to launch Islamic sukuk program
April 2 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
MILAN Dec 31 The merger between Italian insurance groups Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI to create Italy's second-biggest insurer will be effective as of Jan 6, the companies said on Tuesday.
In a joint statement, the companies involved in the deal said the deed to merge Unipol Assicurazioni, Milano Assicurazioni and Premafin into Fondiaria had been stipulated on Tuesday.
The new company will be called UnipolSai Assicurazioni or UnipolSai, they said.
Fondiaria-SAI, controlled by holding company Premafin, currently controls Milano Assicurazioni.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Steve Scherer)
April 2 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
* says merger with First Gulf Bank has become effective on close of trading on March 30, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nKatBg) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 478,035 dinars versus net loss of 9.9 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: