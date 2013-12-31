MILAN Dec 31 The merger between Italian insurance groups Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI to create Italy's second-biggest insurer will be effective as of Jan 6, the companies said on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the companies involved in the deal said the deed to merge Unipol Assicurazioni, Milano Assicurazioni and Premafin into Fondiaria had been stipulated on Tuesday.

The new company will be called UnipolSai Assicurazioni or UnipolSai, they said.

Fondiaria-SAI, controlled by holding company Premafin, currently controls Milano Assicurazioni.

