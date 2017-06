MILAN, June 29 Italian insurer Unipol told the owners of smaller peer Fondiaria-SAI it would drop its rescue offer for the debt-laden company unless its conditions were met by July 20.

In a letter sent on Friday to Premafin, the holding controlling Fondiaria-SAI, Unipol said that if its conditions for the deal are not respected by July 20 "the investment agreement should be considered definitely nul and void." (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi and Danilo Masoni)