ROME May 2 Italian investment bank Mediobanca is ready to freeze or sell stakes it would have in Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI after a planned merger between the two insurers, the bank's Chief Executive said on Wednesday.

Unipol agreed in January a deal to rescue the loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger involving three capital hikes.

But last Thursday the competition watchdog suspended the plan to investigate potential competition risks.

"We are ready to freeze and sell in the time period agreed with the antitrust regulator all stakes in Fondiaria and Unipol stemming from the merger," Mediobanca's Alberto Nagel told reporters after a meeting with the regulator.

The competition regulator does not want the planned deal to strengthen ties between the new group and Mediobanca, which is also the leading shareholder in Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali.

Fondiaria parent Premafin owns 4 percent of Mediobanca, which has a debt exposure to Fondiaria of over 1 billion euros.

(Reporting By Alberto Sisto)