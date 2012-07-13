MILAN, July 13 Italian insurer Unipol
said on Friday it signed an agreement with a group of 11 banks
to underwrite its 1.1 billion euro capital increase starting
July 16, one of the last steps necessary for its merger with
Fondiaria.
The banks acting as joint global coordinators and joint
bookrunners are Barclays, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca, Nomura,
Ubs and UniCredit ; while co-lead managers
are Banca Akros, Banca Aletti, Banca Carige
e Centrobanca.
Morgan Stanley was not among the banks that formed
the consortium, despite the fact it had initially been
interested.
Among the underwriting conditions are that the joint global
coordinators can exit the consortium if Italy's sovereign rating
is downgraded by at least two notches.
Such a downgrade took place earlier on Friday, when Moody's
cut Italy's rating two notches to just above junk status.
The banks were aware of the Moody's downgrade when the
agreement was finalized on Friday morning, and they agreed in
any case, said a person familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Gianluca Semeraro.)